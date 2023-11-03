Armenia proposes Japan to join Crossroads of Peace project

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has proposed Japan to join the Crossroads of Peace project, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan said during a farewell meeting with the outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Armenia Masanori Fukushima on Thursday.

Simonyan highly appreciated the Ambassador’s work and his warm attitude towards Armenia and its people, with his readiness to learn the Armenian language being a testament to this.

The Speaker said that Japan is a very important partner for Armenia.

Armenia is interested in deepening the multipolar cooperation with Japan and considers the development of interparliamentary ties in this regard.

Alen Simonyan stressed that Armenia highly appreciates Japan’s clear messages regarding the inadmissibility of Azerbaijan’s policy of use of force in the region and thanked Japan for the 2-million-dollar emergency aid grant for supporting the over 100,000 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Speaker and the Japanese Ambassador also discussed the opportunities of the Crossroads of Peace project. Speaker Simonyan said that Armenia proposes Japan to join the project.

In 2025, Armenia will participate in an expo in Osaka, Simonyan said.

The Japanese Ambassador expressed gratitude for the close work with the parliament during his tenure and noted that the projects they launched will be continuous.

The Speaker wished good luck to Ambassador Fukushima in his future work.