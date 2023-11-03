Greece sends humanitarian aid to Armenia for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Greece has sent humanitarian aid to Armenia for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Ambassador of Greece to Armenia Evangelos Tournakis said Thursday.

4 tons of humanitarian goods were delivered to the Armenian authorities on November 2. A team of psychologists and social workers have also arrived to Armenia to provide psychological assistance to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Greece stands by Armenia, which is once again proven today. Taking this occasion, I’d like to also say that Greece strongly supports Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the Greek ambassador said.