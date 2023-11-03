Many forcibly displaced persons of NK are applying for Armenian citizenship
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Large numbers of forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh are applying for Armenian citizenship, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.
“We were certainly expecting this process,” Pashinyan said at the November 2 Cabinet meeting.
“Our objective is to organize this work as quickly as possible. But this also has some legislative nuances that must be maintained,” he added.
- 13:58 Armenia expects €17,9 million in grant support from EU in 2024
- 13:47 Russia’s decision to open consulate in Kapan contains political component – Armenian Deputy FM
- 13:33 Agreement on EUMA status and privileges to be signed soon
- 13:20 Armenia seeks stronger mandate and enhancement of EUMA
- 12:48 Germany favors sustainable peace, political and economic diversification – embassy ahead of FM Baerbock’s Armenia trip
- 12:30 Armenia would have bought more defensive armaments if not for logistical issues, says FM
- 11:50 Approximately 200 square kilometers of Armenian territory is under Azeri control - FM
- 11:39 Armenia to open diplomatic representations in South Korea, Luxembourg
- 11:38 Armenian Foreign Ministry and India’s ORF to organize Raisina Dialogue in Yerevan
- 11:25 Armenia to further strengthen cooperation with France
- 11:22 Armenian Foreign Minister comments on problems with Russia
- 10:47 Armenian FM optimistic on implementation of border opening agreement with Türkiye soon
- 10:42 Philip Kotler's "Essentials of Modern Marketing" based on the success stories of Armenian companies will be published
- 09:50 European Stocks - 02-11-23
- 09:49 US stocks up - 02-11-23
- 09:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-11-23
- 09:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 02-11-23
- 09:47 Oil Prices Up - 02-11-23
- 11.02-21:05 Armenian President visits the border village of Tsav
- 11.02-20:32 We welcome journalists who cover truth related to Armenia and the South Caucasus: Armenia's Foreign Ministry
- 11.02-20:24 Deputy PM meets the Armenian Assembly of America representatives
- 11.02-19:44 Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia thanks Estonia for the decision to provide humanitarian assistance to Armenia
- 11.02-19:31 PACE co-rapporteurs to make monitoring visit to Armenia
- 11.02-18:08 PM Pashinyan receives the members of the Estonia-Armenia inter-parliamentary friendship group
- 11.02-17:57 Hoffmann hopes German foreign policy in the South Caucasus to be value-based
13:55, 10.31.2023
3131 views WATCH: U.S. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy calls out Piers Morgan for not covering Nagorno-Karabakh
20:52, 10.27.2023
2881 views Israel offered Hamas a ceasefire in exchange for hostages– Al Arabiya
12:06, 10.28.2023
2638 views Armenian Foreign Ministry felicitates Czechia on the occasion of the national holiday
09:00, 10.27.2023
2617 views Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel
19:23, 10.27.2023
2611 views Iran kicks off massive military drills