New NSS division designed for providing security of regional, international connections launched in Armenia
16:22, 2 November 2023
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. A new division has been launched in the National Security Service designed for ensuring the security of regional and international connections passing through Armenia, as well as the security of the persons, goods and vehicles passing along these connections, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on November 2.
The division is launched as part of the Crossroads of Peace project.
The division is already active.
