Sotk gold mine still operates partially after Azerbaijani shootings

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Sotk gold mine near the border that has been regularly targeted by Azerbaijani forces still operates partially, Governor of the Gegharkunik Province Karen Sargsyan has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Sargsyan said the gold mine functions only in the closed section.

“The operations in the closed mine continue, but the open section hasn’t been working for several months now,” he said.

Overall, the situation in the province is calm and there’s been no change in terms of security, the governor said.

"In terms of security, the situation is stable, it is calm, there's been no change," the governor said.

 








