Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-11-23

YEREVAN, 2 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 402.37 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.40 drams to 427.88 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 4.32 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.15 drams to 490.61 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 137.76 drams to 25696.41 drams. Silver price down by 6.87 drams to 293.27 drams.