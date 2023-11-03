PM Pashinyan receives the members of the Estonia-Armenia inter-parliamentary friendship group

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the members of the Estonia-Armenia friendship group of the Estonian Parliament headed by Mati Rydma, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

''The Prime Minister highlighted the cooperation with Estonia at both intergovernmental and interparliamentary levels and noted that mutual visits contribute to the expansion and strengthening of bilateral ties.

The sides referred to the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing policy and the resulting humanitarian situation, as well as the steps being taken by the Armenian government to overcome it. The support of the international community in solving the existing problems was highlighted.

The sides exchanged ideas on Armenia-European Union cooperation, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and other issues of regional importance,'' reads the statement.