We welcome journalists who cover truth related to Armenia and the South Caucasus: Armenia's Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. On the International Day “End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists” Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the specialists covering the truth about Armenia and the South Caucasus.

“On International Day End Impunity for Crimes against journalists, we salute to professionals who stand on side of justice and cover truth related to Armenia and South Caucasus. We remember those who gave voice to people of Nagorno Karabakh trapped in war, blockade and forced displacement,” Armenia's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan posted in Twitter.