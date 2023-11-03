Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November 2023

Armenian President visits the border village of Tsav

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the border village of Tsav as part of his visit to Syunik region.

Vahagn Khachaturyan spoke directly with residents and touched upon issues of their interest.

Afterwards, President Khachaturyan visited the village school, got acquainted with the conditions and talked with the students.








