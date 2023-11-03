Armenian FM optimistic on implementation of border opening agreement with Türkiye soon

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has said that the agreement with Türkiye on opening the land border for citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders could be implemented in the ‘nearest future.’

Mirzoyan expressed optimism on the matter during a parliamentary committee hearing on the 2024 state budget draft.

“The Armenia-Türkiye normalization process is highly important for us,” Mirzoyan told lawmakers, mentioning his previous meetings with his Turkish counterpart and the contacts of the special representatives.

“And there’s a conversation about the Armenia-Türkiye normalization,” the FM said.

Speaking about the agreement on opening the land border for citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders, the Armenian FM said: ‘I’d like to express optimism that perhaps we’ll have good news here in the nearest future.’

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan said that Armenia is interested in having at least normalized relations with all four neighboring countries.