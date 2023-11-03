Armenian Foreign Ministry and India’s ORF to organize Raisina Dialogue in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and India’s ORF Foundation plan to organize the annual Raisina Dialogue in Yerevan in 2024, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Friday.

The event is planned for September 2024.

“This will give us a big opportunity to develop our relations, host many guests, and overall present Armenia under the international political, academic and innovative spotlight,” Mirzoyan said at the 2024 budget discussion, adding that the Armenian Foreign Ministry attaches great importance to this program.