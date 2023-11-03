Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November 2023

Armenia to open diplomatic representations in South Korea, Luxembourg

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia plans to open diplomatic representations in a number of countries, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told lawmakers on Friday during a parliamentary committee discussion on the 2024 state budget.

“The Republic of Korea has recently notified us with an official note that it intends to establish a resident embassy in Yerevan in the first half of next year. We, of course, also want to open a resident diplomatic representation in Seoul. We believe that there is great potential in the Armenia-Korea relations and the reciprocal opening of embassies in the two capitals will contribute to the better utilization of this potential,” Mirzoyan said.

He said that Armenia will also open a diplomatic representation in Luxembourg, with whom it has ‘wonderful relations’. 








