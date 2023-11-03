YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Approximately 200 square kilometers of Armenian territory is under Azeri control, FM Ararat Mirzoyan has said.

“There are territories of Armenia that have been under Azerbaijani control even since the 1990s. But we also have new examples, I am aware of such approximately 200 square kilometers of territory of Armenia, which is now under the control of Azerbaijani forces,” Mirzoyan told lawmakers at a parliamentary committee discussion when asked on the matter.