Germany favors sustainable peace, political and economic diversification – embassy ahead of FM Baerbock’s Armenia trip

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock will visit Armenia on November 3 to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the German Embassy in Armenia said in a statement.

During her trip, the German Foreign Minister will also visit the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) and a reception center of the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Germany is in favor of sustainable peace, political and economic diversification of the region, and close and good relations with Europe. Establishment of trust and reconciliation in the region is crucial. The goal is a negotiated, comprehensive peace solution so that Armenians and Azerbaijanis can live in peace and security within their national borders. We support the early resumption of trilateral talks under the mediation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel,” the German embassy said.