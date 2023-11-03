Agreement on EUMA status and privileges to be signed soon

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. An agreement will soon be signed on the status and privileges of the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA), Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan has said.

“As a new sector, I have to mention also the political and security sector,” he said in a parliamentary committee discussion on the 2024 budget when asked on the relations with EU.

“We’ve already recorded progress in this matter, in terms of stipulating the status of the European Union Mission in Armenia. A relevant agreement will be signed soon,” Hovhannisyan said.

Hovhannisyan said the agreement pertains to the status and privileges of the monitors. “We do this in case of every international organization,” he explained.

The issue of increasing the number of observers and adding new possible functions are being discussed.