Russia’s decision to open consulate in Kapan contains political component – Armenian Deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s decision to open a consulate-general in Kapan, Syunik province contains a political component, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan has said.

“The message is the same from all countries, to be represented given various circumstances,” he said when asked on the message of Russia’s move. “Countries open consulates taking into account the town, economic interests and political interests. It’s the same circumstances as with Iran,” Hovhannisyan said, referring to the opening of the Iranian consulate in Syunik.

France has made a similar announcement.

“The establishment of a consulate-general also contains a political component. But this is about de-centralized cooperation, economic interests, relevant possible energy and transport programs. The political component is definitely there. It means that there is interest towards any given region, with all its consequences. This is a sign of interest,” Hovhannisyan said.