Armenia has always supported One China principle – Foreign Ministry
16:47, 15 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has always supported the One China principle, foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan told Armenpress when asked to present Armenia’s position regarding the 2024 Taiwanese “presidential election”.
“Armenia has always supported the One China principle. We reiterate our position on this occasion,” Badalyan said.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | Türkçe | باللغة العربية | Español | فارسی | ქარ | 中文 | AMP Version