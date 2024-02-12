Aurora’s Sunrise by Inna Sahakyan included in top 25 films of 2023 by Irish Cinephile

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Inna Sahakyan’s animated documentary Aurora's Sunrise has been included in the list of 25 best films of 2023 according to Irish Cinephile, an online film and television review platform.

The story of Aurora Mardiganian from Armenian genocide survivor to silent movie star is close to unreal. Having lost her family, escaped slavery and now enduring trauma, she journeys far to tell the world of the Armenian Genocide as it happened. Once in Hollywood, as a star of the silent screen, her story becomes the biggest blockbuster of the time. 30 million dollars is raised, which will save 160 000 orphans, whose descendants number in the millions today. Her courage long forgotten, “Aurora’s Sunrise” revives Aurora’s story through unique testimony, archive footage, and the magic of animation.

Aurora's Sunrise was earlier included in MovieWeb’s 16 Best Animated Movies of 2023.

It also won the Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH.