Armenia, Europol to enhance partnership

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia seeks to enhance cooperation with Europol by sending a liaison officer to the agency and strengthening information exchange.

On September 28, Armenian Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan and Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle signed an agreement on establishing cooperation, which is aimed at enhancing partnership in fighting transnational crime.

The January 25 Cabinet meeting agenda includes an item on approving the signing of two related agreements with Europol seeking to create a secure communications line between the sides and deepen partnership.

The partnership agreement will become the basis for stationing an Armenian liaison officer in Europol, while the MoU will serve as the legal basis for creating a secure line for information exchange with Europol.