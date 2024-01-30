Armenia to have military attachés in Czechia and Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia plans to have military attachés in Czechia and Kyrgyzstan.

The decisions on approving the new posts are included in the agenda of the January 25 Cabinet meeting.

The move is expected to strengthen bilateral partnership level.

The military attaché of the Armenian Embassy in Germany will cover Czechia, while the military attaché of the Armenian Embassy in Kazakhstan will cover Kyrgyzstan.