Pay for the Parking with Idram with One Click

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. You can already pay for parking with Idram, and as always, with one click, without making any effort. Now let us tell you how quickly and easily you can make the payment and not worry about parking your car.

To pay for parking, the same as “red lines” zones A and B, with the Idram&IDBank app, you just need to enter the “Car Payments” section of the app, select the parking payment option, fill in the necessary data, without forgetting to specify the duration of the payment, and pay.

You can also make the payment from the saved payments’ section.

The service is now available in idbanking.am and banking.idram.am online platforms, also in Idram and IDBank terminals.

One more good news: we raffle fuel cards. The conditions of the lottery are very easy, as always:

From January 23rd to February 6th pay for parking with Idram&IDBank app minimum of 2000 dram,

And then you fill in your Idram ID by following this link and that's it. You are already participating in the draw.

In February 9th, five lucky winners will be randomly selected who will get a chance to win a fuel card worth AMD 50,000 on the idplus loyalty platform.

IDRAM IS SUPERVISED BY CBA