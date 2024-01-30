Cyprus President calls on European legislators to address humanitarian needs of NK Armenians

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides has called on European legislators at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to address the long-term issues of the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve been forcibly displaced.

“We witnessed another humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh which concerns tens of thousands of people. That deep humanitarian crisis led to the mass exodus of the Armenian population from the region. We must take all necessary measures to provide urgent humanitarian aid and address the long-term issues of the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, the growing and urgent needs of Armenia resulting from the developments of last year’s September must receive proper and adequate solution,” Christodoulides said.

The Cypriot President said that his country supports the EU-mediated peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.