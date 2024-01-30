Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-01-24

YEREVAN, 24 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.36 drams to 404.76 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.40 drams to 439.97 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 4.59 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.46 drams to 514.57 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 23.40 drams to 26307.76 drams. Silver price down by 0.25 drams to 288.90 drams.