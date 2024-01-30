Hungary's Orban confirms support for Sweden's NATO membership in phone call with Stoltenberg

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg in a phone call that the Hungarian government supports Sweden's membership of the military alliance, Orban said on social media platform X on Wednesday.

"I reaffirmed that the Hungarian government supports the NATO-membership of Sweden," Orban said in the post.

Orban added that he also told Stoltenberg that he will continue to urge the Hungarian national assembly to vote in favour of Sweden's accession to NATO and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity.