Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   30 January 2024

Authorities introduce mandatory road safety audit requirement

Authorities introduce mandatory road safety audit requirement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has introduced mandatory safety audit requirement of roads. The decision was adopted at the January 25 Cabinet meeting.

The government will also introduce an integrated system for road safety data management.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan said that the purpose of the initiative is to increase the level of safety of the road networks, tunnels and reduce possible risks.

The safety audit will be implemented during construction and a year after commissioning. The audit has been used during road construction projects involving international partners, and now it will be implemented in all projects as a mandatory requirement.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]