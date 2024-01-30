Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   30 January 2024

Azerbaijan extends Ruben Vardanyan’s jail term

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. An Azeri court has extended the pre-trial detention of Ruben Vardanyan, the former State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh, for another four months.

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative co-founder and former State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan was arrested by Azerbaijani authorities on September 27, 2023 while en route to Armenia together with tens of thousands of others amid the mass exodus of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. He has been jailed in Azerbaijan since then on fabricated charges of terrorism financing and border trespassing.  








