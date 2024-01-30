Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   30 January 2024

Military procurement plan classified 'state secret'

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has approved a bill on classifying military procurements as “state secret.”

The military procurement plan, the bid, technical characteristics, procurement organizational process, as well as the company that made the supplies or rendered services will be classified a state secret.

The decision will take effect January 28.

 








