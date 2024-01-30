Prime Minister Pashinyan meets with NSS chief for 2023 report
YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited on January 24 the headquarters of the National Security Service (NSS) in Yerevan where he met with the agency’s leadership.
NSS Director Armen Abazyan and his deputies briefed the Prime Minister the NSS 2023 report.
- 01.29-21:51 Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Poland address security situation in the South Caucasus
- 01.29-19:32 Nikol Pashinyan, David Yang discuss the prospects for the development of artificial intelligence
- 01.29-19:11 PM Pashinyan, Foreign Policy Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader exchange views on security issues in the South Caucasus
- 01.29-18:35 We are doing everything to establish peace in the region: Alen Simonyan to IPU Secretary General
- 01.29-17:03 Armenian Foreign Minister, Foreign Policy Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader discuss security in South Caucasus
- 01.29-16:32 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issues objectives to Foreign Intelligence Service
- 01.29-15:04 Idplus Digital Fuel Cards: Everyone Makes a Plus
- 01.29-13:09 Armenia focused on preservation of NK cultural heritage, says Deputy FM
- 01.29-12:47 Defense Minister announces ‘tangible results’ in new arms acquisitions
- 01.29-12:31 ‘Armenia must be able to defend its sovereignty and people,’ French Ambassador at Army Day
- 01.29-12:07 Defense Minister lauds 25-day training model for reservists
- 01.29-11:24 Armenian Defense Ministry aims at professional army
- 01.29-10:25 Armenia develops 2023-2033 Diaspora Partnership Strategy ahead of 2nd global summit
- 01.27-15:04 Azeri plans to quit CoE reminiscent of Nazi withdrawal from League of Nations, warns grassroots organization
- 01.27-13:14 Armenian special operations forces hold tactical exercises
- 01.27-13:03 India, France agree on joint defense production
- 01.27-12:13 US advances fighter jet sale to Turkey, Greece; Congress likely to approve – Reuters
- 01.27-12:00 Azerbaijan to respond to Armenia’s latest proposals on peace treaty during 'coming weeks'
- 01.27-11:38 Azerbaijan turns down Armenian humanitarian offer regarding minefields to continue manipulations, warns Foreign Ministry
- 01.27-11:22 Prime Minister Pashinyan sends birthday greetings to composer Tigran Mansurian
- 01.27-11:15 Armenia offers Azerbaijan to intensify cooperation regarding prisoners, fate of missing persons
- 01.27-10:50 European Stocks - 26-01-24
- 01.27-10:49 US stocks - 26-01-24
- 01.27-10:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-01-24
- 01.27-10:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 26-01-24
17:13, 01.23.2024
4102 views Armenia warns of risk of escalation after Aliyev’s explicit territorial claims
17:17, 01.24.2024
3819 views Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-01-24
11:38, 01.27.2024
3782 views Azerbaijan turns down Armenian humanitarian offer regarding minefields to continue manipulations, warns Foreign Ministry
16:34, 01.24.2024
3511 views Conference on preservation of NK cultural and religious heritage to be held in European Parliament
21:38, 01.24.2024
3246 views Azerbaijani delegation faces one year suspension from PACE