Prime Minister Pashinyan meets with NSS chief for 2023 report

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited on January 24 the headquarters of the National Security Service (NSS) in Yerevan where he met with the agency’s leadership.

NSS Director Armen Abazyan and his deputies briefed the Prime Minister the NSS 2023 report.








