Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   30 January 2024

5.2 magnitude quake hits Turkey

5.2 magnitude quake hits Turkey

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck the Malatya province of Turkey.

According to the data announced by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 13.93 km.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]