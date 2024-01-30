5.2 magnitude quake hits Turkey
YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck the Malatya province of Turkey.
According to the data announced by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 13.93 km.
