Prime Minister receives the newly appointed Ambassador of Norway to Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway to Armenia Bergljot Hovland, the Prime Minister's Office said in a readout.

The Prime Minister congratulated Mrs. Hovland on her appointment to the new position and expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will continue to develop and expand. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the deepening of trade and economic ties, including the implementation of new joint projects in different directions.

Bergljot Hovland noted that the Norwegian government is also interested in the development of cooperation with Armenia and noted that it is ready to contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations.

It is noted that the interlocutors discussed issues related to cooperation in various branches of the economy, as well as the processes taking place in the region.