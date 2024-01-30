Armenian President congratulates Indian counterpart on Republic Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has congratulated his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu on the country’s national holiday, the Republic Day.

“Despite several challenges of history, the development of the republic and constitutionalism have best embodied the Indian nation’s ideas of unity and solidarity anchored on civilizational values,” President Khachaturyan said in a letter to President Murmu. “I am happy to note that the relations based on historic and friendly ties between Armenia and India are embarking into the practical phase. I am sure that in today’s multipolar world we will continue with joint efforts to contribute to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally. I wish you robust health and success, and peace and welfare to the friendly people of India,” Khachaturyan said.