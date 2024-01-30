Armenian President congratulates Governor-General of Australia on national day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has congratulated Governor-General of Australia David Hurley on the country’s national day.

“I am convinced that the friendly relations between Armenia and Australia based on mutual respect and trust, and the mutually beneficial cooperation will further deepen and expand for the benefit of our peoples’ welfare,” President Khachaturyan said in a letter to Governor-General Hurley. I wish you robust health and success, and eternal peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Australia.”