Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-01-24

YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.60 drams to 403.61 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.79 drams to 438.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 4.50 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.72 drams to 513.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 50.74 drams to 26260.91 drams. Silver price up by 0.92 drams to 296.83 drams.