Georgia ready to contribute to establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan: Garibashvili

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili expressed hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan would soon sign a peace treaty, Garibashvili said after the Armenia-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission in Tbilisi.



"We have always been ready and are ready to contribute to the establishment of long-term peace, which will be beneficial both for the countries and peoples of the entire region. We look at the ongoing dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia with great optimism and hope. I hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan will soon sign a peace treaty, undoubtedly promoting and strengthening peace in the region," said Gharibashvili.