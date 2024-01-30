YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank is the largest taxpayer among Armenian banks for the sixth year in a row. According to the data for January-December, 2023, total taxes paid by the bank to the state budget amounted to AMD 25.7 bn., Ameriabank said in a press release.

This indicator has more than tripled Y-o-Y, total taxes paid by Ameriabank in 2022 amounting to AMD 8.2 bn.

Ameriabank ranks 7th on the State Revenue Committee’s Top 1000 Taxpayers list vs 24th in 2022.

Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. In the course of digital transformation, it has launched a number of innovative solutions and platforms going beyond banking-only needs of its diverse customer base, thus creating a dynamically evolving financial technology space.

Ameria was the first in Armenia to create ecosystems for both businesses and individuals, which give one-window access to a range of banking and non-banking services, among them - Estate.ameriabank.am, Automarket.ameriabank.am, Business.ameriabank.am.

As a truly customer-centric company, Ameria aims to be a trusted and secure financial technology space with seamless solutions to improve the quality of life.