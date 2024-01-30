Strategic partnership between Armenia and Georgia will open up new opportunities for further deepening of cooperation–PM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Armenia and Georgia have entered a qualitatively new stage and recorded success in various fields, and the fact that the meetings of the intergovernmental commission are chaired at the level of the prime ministers speaks of the appreciation of bilateral relations.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during the January 26 session of the Armenia-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in Tbilisi.

“I heartily greet the Prime Minister of Georgia, my good friend Irakli Garibashvili, and all the participants of the 13th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia.

First, I would like to thank our Georgian colleagues for the traditional warm reception.

The economic cooperation between our countries has great potential, and our task is to contribute to its full disclosure and implementation. In this regard, the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation has an important place in deepening and strengthening the economic ties between the sides.

I would like to state with satisfaction that the agenda of the session of the intergovernmental commission is quite inclusive and covers such areas of bilateral cooperation as transport, communication, energy, information technology, healthcare, tourism, agriculture, education and science, culture, environmental protection, etc. I attach importance to the full implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the session, which will give new quality and substance to the relations between our countries.

I am happy to report that last year the volume of trade between the two countries exceeded 1 billion US dollars. I am sure that this is not the maximum, and in the coming years, the positive dynamics of the trade turnover will be preserved, thanks to the growth of the economies of the two countries and the deepening of interaction,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Prime Minister noted that due to the existing realities in the relations between the two countries, new opportunities have been created for cooperation and implementation of joint projects.

“In this regard, it is noteworthy that a decision was made on the establishment of a strategic partnership between Armenia and Georgia. I am confident that this format corresponds to the existing level of relations between our countries, and will also open new opportunities for further deepening of interaction,” concluded the PM.