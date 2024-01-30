I hope the negotiation process will reach full scope after the Azerbaijan presidential elections, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement process to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili, Pashinyan said Friday during his joint news conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.

"I also briefed my colleague on the efforts made by the Armenian government to normalize relations with Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that belligerent and maximalist ambitions do not contribute to the settlement process.

I hope that after the Azerbaijani presidential elections, the negotiation process will reach its full scope to complete the amendments of the peace treaty based on the already agreed-upon and well-known principles," said the Prime Minister.



