Armenian and Georgian Prime Ministers discuss models for implementing joint customs control at border checkpoints

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. At the Armenia-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili have discussed the possibilities of unblocking trade and transport channels in the South Caucasus and creating new communications.



Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that in order to achieve economic progress, the two countries emphasized the importance of reliable infrastructures, highlighting potential cooperation within the framework of transport networks, energy systems, telecommunications, and other projects aimed at improving and deepening the regional connectivity.



"In this context, it should be noted that models for the implementation of joint customs control at the checkpoints are actively being discussed between the customs authorities of the two countries. This process will have a significant impact from the perspective of shortening the duration of customs operations, efficiently organizing functions, and simplifying cargo transportation," said Armenian Prime Minister.