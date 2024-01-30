Azerbaijan to respond to Armenia’s latest proposals on peace treaty during 'coming weeks'

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has received Armenia’s new proposals regarding the peace treaty, Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said.

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan will send its response during the ‘coming weeks.’

He said he believes the two countries will continue contacts in 2024 regarding the peace treaty.

Armenia handed over to Azerbaijan a new set of proposals on the peace treaty on January 4.