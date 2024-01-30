Azeri plans to quit CoE reminiscent of Nazi withdrawal from League of Nations, warns grassroots organization

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Gardman-Shirvan-Nakhijevan Pan-Armenian Union, an organization comprised of representatives of Armenians of the historical Gardman, Shirvan and Nakhijevan, has called on international organizations to thwart the growth of ‘Azerbaijani fascism’ to prevent future tragedies.

The organization made the statement in response to Azerbaijan’s intentions to withdraw from the Council of Europe after its delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was suspended.

“The latest developments in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the suspension of the Azerbaijani delegation based on numerous violations and non-fulfillment of fundamental obligations stemming from its membership to the organization, as well as continual disregard towards the Council of Europe decisions, have caused deep discontent in Azerbaijan," Gardman-Shirvan-Nakhijevan Pan-Armenian Union said in a statement. "Unwilling to face the crimes of the Azeri regime, the Azeri pro-regime circles are interpreting this decision of PACE with false allegations of Islamophobia, Azerbaijanophobia and other similar hypocritical interpretations. Furthermore, as an alternative to solving the issue, instead of committing to a rightful elimination of the consequences of the perpetrated crimes, Azerbaijan is discussing its withdrawal not only from PACE, but also the Council of Europe. In addition, Azerbaijan could refuse to recognize the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights. Such conduct by Azerbaijan is nothing short of a systematic disregard and neglect for political relations, accepted and conventional norms of international relations that have developed over many decades. Not once has Azerbaijan announced on the high level that international law is a ‘remnant of the past’ which only weak states can rely on. Withdrawing from international organizations and even refusing to recognize the jurisdiction of international courts confirms the ideology and policy which the Azerbaijani dictatorship is pursuing, which aims to avoid bearing the responsibility for the crimes against humanity which it has perpetrated, and also to secure the continuity of impunity for its future expansionist actions. It is noteworthy that such steps had been taken by the Nazi and fascist regimes in the past century, particularly, they would withdraw from the then-League of Nations in order to avoid even any formal factor restricting their criminal actions. Gardman-Shirvan-Nakhijevan Pan-Armenian Union is calling on international organizations to not allow the spread of Azerbaijani fascism and to prevent future tragedies by practically holding them to account, taking into consideration past experience,” the union said.