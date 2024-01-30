Defense Minister lauds 25-day training model for reservists

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has praised the 25-day training model for military reservists.

Speaking at the January 28 Army Day event, Papikyan said the government decided to initiate training musters for military reservists given the security situation around the country, and with the purpose of increasing the level of combat readiness of the reserve. “Despite the existing problems, we can say that the 25-day training model is a success,” he said.