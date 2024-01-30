Armenian Foreign Minister, Foreign Policy Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader discuss security in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on January 29 met with Kamal Kharrazi, Foreign Policy Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader and Head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations of Iran.



The sides discussed the multi-sectorial cooperation agenda between Armenia and Iran, underscoring the high level of political dialogue and the dynamic development of relations between the two countries, the foreign ministry said.



The interlocutors highlighted the significance of the close collaboration in energy, infrastructure, economic, and other domains. The importance of implementing joint projects aimed at strengthening the friendship between the two peoples and promoting stability in the region was emphasized.



Taking this opportunity, Minister Mirzoyan once again expressed condolences on behalf of Armenia in connection with the terrorist attack that occurred in Kerman at the beginning of the year. During the meeting, issues related to security and stability in the South Caucasus were discussed. Minister Mirzoyan presented Armenia's approaches in detail, emphasizing the need for unconditional respect for territorial integrity, the inviolability of borders, and the sovereignty of Armenia as key elements for ensuring lasting peace in the region.



In the context of unblocking infrastructure in the region, Ararat Mirzoyan lauded Iran's positive position regarding the Crossroads of Peace project developed by the Armenian government.