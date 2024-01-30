PM Pashinyan, Foreign Policy Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader exchange views on security issues in the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday met with Kamal Kharrazi, Foreign Policy Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader and Head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations of Iran.



According to the PM’s Office readout, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of Kamal Kharazi's visit to Armenia and expressed confidence that it would give a new impetus to the further development and strengthening of Armenia-Iran relations.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that they had agreed with the President of the Republic of Iran to take consistent steps in the direction of the continuous increase in the volume of trade turnover. At the same time, the Prime Minister mentioned that he fondly remembered the meeting with the Supreme Leader of Iran and asked to convey his warm greetings.



According to the source, the interlocutors discussed various issues related to the Armenia-Iran cooperation agenda. They related to political, economic relations, cooperation in energy, infrastructures and other fields and implementation of joint projects.

It is noted that ideas were exchanged on issues related to security and stability in the South Caucasus. The Prime Minister emphasized Armenia's key approaches on this issue.

In the context of unblocking infrastructures in the region, the PM Pashinyan lauded Iran's positive position regarding the Crossroads of Peace project developed by the Armenian government.