Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Poland address security situation in the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. On January 29, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Radosław Sikorski, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland.

The interlocutors touched upon the bilateral cooperation and possible future contacts in the direction of its further development.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Poland touched upon the security situation in the South Caucasus. Minister Mirzoyan briefed on the vision of Armenia for the establishment of stability and peace in the region and the key principles at the core.








