Tourists flock to Jermuk for quintessential spa town experience

JERMUK, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Jermuk, the mountain spa town in southern Armenia known for its hot springs, is a must-see destination for tourists visiting the country and a favorite weekend getaway spot for Armenians.

This year, the town had the most snow across the country, with January depth measurements reaching 95cm, according to meteorologists. This further boosted the tourism flow as people wanted to explore the winter magic and savour the breathtaking views.

Jermuk was full of tourists especially during the Christmas holidays. Over 3,000 tourists visited the town during the holidays. According to Jermuk City Hall, the town's population is 5,800.

However, hotel, guesthouse and spa prices did not skyrocket amid the growing tourist flow and instead remained the same, with a one-night stay for 2 adults starting around $12 up to $150 depending on what kind of a hotel you choose.