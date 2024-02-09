U.S. Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection due to threats

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Nikki Haley has applied for US Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former U.S. President Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

The campaign did not detail when the request was made.

There were reports of two swatting incidents in recent months at Haley’s home in South Carolina, one of which occurred while her parents were there, CNN reports.

Haley was recently asked about a heightened security presence at her events, telling reporters in Columbia, South Carolina, last week that “when you do something like this, you get threats. It’s just the reality, and that’s OK.”

“Part of running for public life is that you’re going to deal with the threats that are there. That’s not going to deter me,” Haley said at the time. “Does it mean we have to put a few more bodies around us? Yes, that’s fine.”

Haley has had a heightened security presence with her for roughly a week.

The Secret Service provides protection only after it is authorized by the Secretary of Homeland Security, who consults with a congressional advisory committee.

In May 2007, then-Sen. Barack Obama was placed under protection after a congressional committee recommended it, given the rising number of threats against him.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also requested Secret Service protection this cycle, but he has not received it.