Hungarian President welcomes Armenian counterpart in Budapest

BUDAPEST, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Hungarian President Katalin Novák has welcomed Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Budapest.

The official welcoming ceremony took place at the Kossuth Lajos Square.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

Khachaturyan is due to hold a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart.

As part of the official visit, the Armenian President will also meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Speaker of Parliament László Kövér.

The Armenian President will visit the Heroes' Square to commemorate fallen troops.

A meeting with the local Armenian community is also scheduled.