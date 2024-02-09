Gas leak and lighter ignition behind Yerevan suburbs blast, investigators say
14:00, 6 February 2024
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Investigators believe the deadly explosion in Yerevan’s Nor Aresh neighborhood on Monday was caused by a resident igniting a lighter during a gas leak, the Investigative Committee has said.
The law enforcement body said the conclusion is preliminary and the criminal investigation continues.
2 people were killed and 2 others injured in the explosion.
