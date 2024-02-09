Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   9 February 2024

Gas leak and lighter ignition behind Yerevan suburbs blast, investigators say

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Investigators believe the deadly explosion in Yerevan’s Nor Aresh neighborhood on Monday was caused by a resident igniting a lighter during a gas leak, the Investigative Committee has said.

The law enforcement body said the conclusion is preliminary and the criminal investigation continues.

2 people were killed and 2 others injured in the explosion.








