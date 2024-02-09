Armenian, Hungarian Presidents hold meeting in Budapest

BUDAPEST, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has met with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novák in Budapest.

The one-on-one meeting was followed by an enlarged-format meeting with members of the delegations.

Armenian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan and Hungarian State Secretary for Innovation and Higher Education Balázs Hankó will sign a memorandum of cooperation.

As part of the official visit to Hungary, the Armenian President will also meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Speaker of Parliament László Kövér.