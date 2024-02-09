Armenian Prime Minister lauds U.S. efforts in Azerbaijan peace process, highlights stronger ties

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan ‘attached importance to the continuous development of the Armenia-United States cooperation and underscored the United States’ support aimed at the effective implementation of the democratic reforms in Armenia,’ the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

Prime Minister Pashinyan added that ‘the government of Armenia highly appreciates the United States’ efforts in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and in the steps aimed at establishing stability in the region.’

PM Pashinyan and Ambassador Kvien also discussed issues pertaining to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various directions, as well as the Armenia-United States Strategic Dialogue. They also discussed the ongoing processes in the South Caucasus, the opportunities for unblocking regional infrastructures and the Crossroads of Peace project developed by the Armenian government.